At California's Big Sur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ravishing Pool Avatar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been dominating headlines in recent times for her film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which was released today, on September 1. The film is Samantha’s last release before she takes a sabbatical from acting to concentrate on the treatment of myositis, with which she was diagnosed earlier this year.

In August, she left for her treatment in the US and is expected to be there for some time. It is not sure when she will be returning to India. She also took some time off from her treatment schedule to spearhead the 41st Indian Day Parade In New York.

With three theatrical releases this year in the form of Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kushi, along with appearing in the web series Citadel, Samantha has had a very busy schedule lately. Hence, she is also using her sabbatical to take some time out for much-deserved relaxation, while also getting treated.

Samantha recently visited the rugged and mountainous terrain of Big Sur in California and has posted some exotic pictures from her trip. She posted a series of pics of the lush greenery and forests of Big Sur as well as her own picture in a swimming pool. She captioned the post with a quote by Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, “I am my own muse. I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to know better."

It was earlier reported that Samantha’s treatment expenses were close to Rs 26 crore and that a top league Telugu actor had come to her financial aid to help her get treated. But Samantha refuted all such rumours in one of her Instagram stories, lashing out at those spreading such reports. She said that neither did her treatment cost that much nor did she need anyone to help her with her treatment.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s Kushi which was released today has got a warm response from audiences and critics with most of the first reviews coming in being positive.