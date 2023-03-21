CHANGE LANGUAGE
At Das Ka Dhamki Event, Excited Jr NTR Fans Steal The Show

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 11:24 IST

Hyderabad, India

Das Ka Dhamki releases on March 22.

As the Das Ka Dhamki pre-release event went on, the chants for Jr NTR's name grew louder.

The atmosphere at the Das Ka Dhamki pre-release event was electrifying, thanks to Jr NTR’s appearance as the main guest. To see their idol NTR, fans had been lining up outside the venue, Shilpakala Vedika, for hours before the pre-release event. Even though the gathering was for Das Ka Dhamki stars Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj, NTR fans stole the show. Vishwak Sen couldn’t help but call Jr NTR “Man of Masses”.

As the Das Ka Dhamki pre-release event went on, the chants for NTR’s name got louder, and when Tarak entered, the crowd erupted in enthusiasm. The address given by actor Hyper Aadi was another highlight of the evening. The noise was generated by Jr NTR fans when Aadi began to speak and couldn’t let him start his speech. Tarak’s name was constantly chanted by the crowd, which again prevented the speech from starting.

Das Ka Dhamki, a new movie by Vishwak Sen, is scheduled to open in theatres on March 22 on the occasion of Ugadi. The movie’s initial release date was set for Maha Shivratri, but it was subsequently delayed because of unfinished business. A trailer had previously been released and it appeared entertaining. A second official trailer for the movie was later released. For its premiere, Vishwak Sen organised a lavish celebration in Karimnagar, Telangana. The crew behind the movie tweeted, “Das Ka Dhamki TRAILER 2.0 is out now."

Das Ka Dhamki has been directed by Vishwak Sen. Nivetha Pethuraj plays an important role in the picture in which a miraculous medicine that cures cancer is invented by Sanjay Rudra (Vishwak Sen). The remainder of the narrative centres on how he enters the game and responds to the circumstances.

