At Dasara Promotional Event, Nani Reveals His Favourite Malayalam Actor And Actress

Nani’s much-anticipated film Dasara was released in cinema halls on March 30 and received mixed reviews. Critics and audiences have called Nani’s performance in the film outstanding. He is currently promoting the film. At one of the promotional events, Nani revealed his favourite Malayalam actor and actress. Nani said that he became a big fan of actor Mohanlal after watching the dubbed version of the film Yodha. As stated by him, he was a kid during that time and truly loved the movie.

Nani also revealed that Yodha was the first Malayalam movie he had watched. Speaking to the media, Nani said that if he is about to helm a Malayalam movie, he will choose either Mohanlal or Mammootty to play the lead character. When asked about his favourite actress, Nani laughed and told the media that actress Nazriya Nazim is going to kill him if he doesn’t take her name. Nazriya was the female lead opposite Nani in the film Ante Sundaraniki.

Nani also said that his favourite film character is actress Parvathy Thiruvothu’s role RJ Sarah Elizabeth from the film Bangalore Days. On being asked about his favourite actor from the current generation, he chose Fahadh Faasil. Nani also expressed his thoughts about the directors one should work with, if they are making their debut in Malayalam cinema. According to Nani, Anwar Rasheed, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the directors one should definitely work with.

Nani is preparing for the release of his upcoming Telugu film with Mrunal Thakur. Touted to be an emotional family drama, this film is tentatively titled Nani 30. Directed by Shouryuv, Nani 30 is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S. Hesham Abdul Wahab has rendered the music for Nani 30. According to reports, this film has gone on floors. Reportedly, Mrunal Thakur has been shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai as she’s been busy preparing for the film. Reportedly, she is attending workshops for the preparation. An adorable glimpse of this film was also shared by Nani 30’s production house Vyra Entertainments.

