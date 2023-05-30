At Griha Pravesh Ceremony, Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta Looks Stunning In Silk Saree

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are preparing to welcome their first child. However, before the baby’s arrival, the couple performed a griha pravesh ceremony in their new home. Ishita looked stunning in a golden silk saree adorned with gold jewellery, sindoor, and a gajra for the puja. She shared a video of the ceremony on Instagram. Vatsal also posted a video where he discovered something very special while unpacking their belongings.

Ishita appeared stunning in the golden saree and was captured in the video while getting ready. She included the song

Ranjha from the movie Shershaah as background music. Once dressed, Ishita entered the house with a kalash (a pot filled with water and adorned with coconut) on her head and carefully placed it on a swastika symbol located on the kitchen slab.

She then performed the aarti during the griha pravesh puja (housewarming ceremony). In her Instagram post, she shared the video and expressed her excitement for new beginnings. Ishita mentioned that she wore a beautiful saree from Karagiri Ethnic for her Griha Pravesh.

Many of Ishita’s friends conveyed their best wishes and shared their enthusiasm for her new home. One friend expressed their anticipation by saying, “Yassss… can’t wait to witness and stay." Another friend wrote, “Absolutely beautiful! Congratulations, Ishi Pie, on your new beginnings." Yet another friend added, “You look stunning, Ishita! Congratulations to you and Vatsal. It’s time for a double celebration." In response to these comments, Ishita replied with heart emojis, expressing her gratitude and affection.

Meanwhile, Vatsal posted a video revealing a room filled with numerous packed boxes. While exploring the space, he came across an intriguing object concealed beneath a bedsheet. With anticipation, he unveiled the hidden item and discovered his beloved Tarzan car toy, reminiscent of the one featured in his 2004 film, Taarzan: The Wonder Car. Captioning the video, Vatsal expressed his excitement, stating, “Can you guess what I found? With heart eyes emojis #firstlove #taarzanthewondercar."