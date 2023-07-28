At Huma Qureshi's Birthday Bash, Lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Twin In White

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi rang in her 37th birthday on a fun-filled note. The diva hosted a lavish birthday bash late Thursday to kick-start her special day cheerfully amidst close friends and family members. Several well-known faces from the film industry graced the occasion including Huma’s Double XL co-star Sonakshi Sinha. The Dabangg fame caught the attention of paparazzi outside the party venue and she wasn’t alone. Sonakshi was accompanied by her beau Zaheer Iqbal. They caught the limelight in matching attire.

This time the two kept their “twinning and winning" game strong in spotless white ensembles. Sonakshi chose a gorgeous maxi-length dress featuring a thigh-high slit and topped it with a crisp blazer. With highlighted cheeks and sleek tresses left loose, the Billboard diva went minimal when it came to makeup and accessories. On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal went for a dapper look in a casual white shirt paired with matching trousers and black boots. Sonakshi and Zaheer stood close while posing for the cameras before walking inside the venue. Catch a glimpse of their public appearance here:

When it comes to the birthday girl, Human Qureshi went bold in red. She opted for a body-hugging sparkly gown featuring a thigh-high slit to celebrate the special day. Blingy statement heels and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look. The birthday girl appeared extremely elated while interacting with paps outside the party venue. She briefly posed for the camera before walking away.

A video of Huma Qureshi cutting the cake after midnight has also begun circulating on social media. The diva’s cousin Saqib Saleem and Monico, O My Darling co-star Rajkummar Rao also were among the many in attendance at the event.

In terms of work, Sonakshi Sinha recently appeared as a police officer in Amazon Prime Video’s crime thriller web series Dahaad. She has interesting projects including Kakuda and Heeramandi in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi will next share the screen space with Mrunal Thakur in Pooja Meri Jaan.