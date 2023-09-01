At Jawan Pre-release Event, Yogi Babu Reveals The Reason He Worked On Film

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s pre-release event was nothing less than a fan fest. The grand event was held at the grounds of Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai on Wednesday. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7, globally. Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. Taking the stage at the event, actor Yogi Babu shared his experience of working with SRK and how he came on board for Jawan. At the event, Yogi Babu said that when he first met SRK on the sets of Jawan, he remembered him from their film Chennai Express, which made him very happy. Speaking about Jawan, Yogi Babu said, “Atlee is the reason I am part of Jawan. After working with him in Theri, he told me that I would be in all of his films. I didn’t even bother hearing the story (of Jawan) and I was part of it.”

The pre-release event was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathy, Thalapathy Vijay, Anirudh Ravichander and the other members of the film’s cast and crew. Nayanathara gave the event a miss due to the Onam celebration. Atlee informed me that she was still in Kerala. Kamal Haasan also sent his warm wishes to the team of Jawan through a video message.

The prolonged wait finally ended after the trailer of Jawan was unveiled yesterday. The trailer of this Atlee directorial promises to be packed with top-notch action. SRK will don various avatars in Jawan. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a deadly gangster.

With the trailer launch of Jawan, Nayanthara also made her grand Instagram debut. She made an entry into social media with her twins, Uyir and Ulag. This is also the first time that she has revealed the faces of her kids. Nayanthara posted a video recently, where she can be seen carrying her sons as she casually walks in the frame. The mother-son trio can be seen sporting sunglasses. “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu (Say that I have come…),” she wrote in the caption.

Coming back to Jawan, the pre-release event of the film will be aired on Sun TV on September 3. The script of the film has been jointly written by Atlee and S Ramanagirivasan, and dialogues by Sumit Arora. It is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment.