At Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s Event, Naveen Polishetty Imitates Minister Malla Reddy

Actor Naveen Polishetty has gained a reputation among movie lovers for his energetic and dynamic presence, both on and off-screen. He consistently entertains his fans with positive and lively energy. With movies like Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya and Jathi Ratnalu, Naveen has captivated the audience with his impeccable comic timing and expressive acting. He has garnered a significant following, particularly among the youth, who appreciate his comedic talent and charm.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty marks actress Anushka Shetty’s much-awaited comeback in the Telugu film industry after a hiatus. In this film, she joins forces with Naveen Polishetty. The film is a contemporary love story. The film’s promotional approach has been refreshing and creatively appealing, generating anticipation among the audience. The songs released so far have received a warm reception. The latest track, Lady Luck, is gaining significant traction on social media, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

As part of the film’s promotional campaign, a series of interviews, posters, and songs have been released to create buzz. Effectively reaching out to the audience and promoting a film is no easy task. Naveen Polishetty appears to have a good understanding of how to connect with the masses. Recently, Naveen Polishetty visited Malla Reddy Engineering College, where he had a delightful time engaging with the students. They even danced together on stage, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Among the attendees was Malla Reddy, the Minister of Labour and Employment of Telangana, known for his humorous and clever responses on social media. During the event, Naveen Polishetty playfully imitated one of Malla Reddy’s witty replies. regarding the value of hard work. “Be it selling milk, selling flowers, or even setting up colleges… I’ve shed tears for countless hits, tried every trick in the book,” said Naveen, intimating Minister Malla Reddy.

Naveen Polishetty has already worked on two films in which he played the lead role, showcasing his talent and making a distinct impression. Currently, he is also involved in the production of a film called Anaganaga Oka Raju, which stars Sreeleela and is currently in the production phase.