At San Diego Comic-Con, Rana Daggubati Helps Brother 'Baahubali' Aka Prabhas Like This

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas charmed the audience at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The duo, known for their roles in the Baahubali series, showcased their unbreakable bond during the event as well. The entire Project K team, including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and director Nag Ashwin, came together to share insights about the ambitious project. However, amidst the media questions and anticipation, Prabhas found himself in a difficult situation. Struggling to answer a particular question, the actor visibly felt the pressure.

Rana, known for his spontaneity and cheerful nature, quickly sensed his friend’s discomfort and stepped in without a second thought. With a warm smile, he gracefully offered to take charge and answer on Prabhas’ behalf. “What’s the difference if Bala (Bhallaladeva) answers the question or Bahu (Baahubali) answers it? We’re brothers after all,” Rana said.

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas’ unwavering support for each other extends beyond their on-screen roles. Their social media interactions, public appearances, and interviews all reflect the deep bond they share.

Project K stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati and Disha Patani in key roles. Kamal Haasan will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Talking about his decision to take up the negative role in the film, the veteran actor said, “The reason I accepted this film is because I come from analogous cinema. Without a negative, there’s no positive. So, a negative role is an important role in a film. Two negatives make a positive."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is an Indian epic science fiction film. The movie revolves around a modern-day incarnation of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who comes to earth to safeguard the world from evil. Set to be titled Kalki 2898 AD, the first teaser of the film revealed a world fighting a deadly war where people are ruled by dark forces. There is violence and oppression everywhere.

With a budget of Rs 600 crore, Project K is set to become one of the most expensive Indian films ever created. Fans can mark their calendars as the film is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.