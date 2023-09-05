At SIIMA, Rana Daggubati And Prabhas' Exchange About Future Film Collaboration

Renowned South Indian actors Rana Daggubati and Prabhas, who gained fame with their iconic roles in the Baahubali film series, recently shared a lighthearted moment during a pre-event interaction at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). The duo, who portrayed on-screen adversaries in Baahubali, have long been celebrated for their real-life friendship. While addressing the media ahead of SIIMA, Rana Daggubati humorously stated that he would never work with Prabhas again, adding an amusing twist to their camaraderie.

The SIIMA awards, scheduled for September 15 and 16 at the Dubai World Trade Center, have always been a platform where the South Indian film industry’s finest talents are honoured. The on-screen rivalry between Rana and Prabhas, a prominent feature of the Baahubali movies, has frequently sparked speculation about their relationship. Both actors have consistently debunked rumours of any disagreements by affectionately referring to each other as brothers.

During the pre-event interaction, Rana Daggubati shared the stage with fellow actresses, and when asked about the possibility of reuniting with Prabhas in another film after Baahubali, he humorously dismissed the idea, sparking laughter among the audience. Their friendship has remained a hot topic among fans and the media alike.

In a separate event a few months prior, Prabhas and the team behind his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, unveiled the movie’s title, teaser, and cast at the San Diego Comic-Con. During this event, Prabhas found himself facing a challenging question from a reporter regarding the impact of Baahubali on the cinema industry, a transformation that had been anticipated for a decade. Rana stepped in to respond on Prabhas’ behalf. Their bond has been evident not only on-screen but also behind the scenes during their collaborative projects.

Rana Daggubati has earned numerous SIIMA awards throughout his illustrious career, including the Best Actor award by critics for Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and recognition for his negative role in Baahubali. Additionally, he has been honoured with the Entertainer of the Year award for his contributions to the film industry. Rana has also ventured into Bollywood and is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise, Housefull 5.