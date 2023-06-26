At Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol's Reception, Locals Relished This Dish The Most

Sunny Deol’s son and actor Karan Deol tied the nuptial knot with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. They are now enjoying their honeymoon in the picturesque Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Sunny Deol reached Manali’s Dashal village with Karan and organised a reception party for the villagers. Sunny organised Himachali Dham (feast after the wedding in Himachal Pradesh) for the villagers. A variety of dishes were served in this Dham, with Gucchi ka Madra - Morel mushrooms, being the highlight of this feast. According to the reports, Gucchi or wild mushrooms are grown in the foothills of the Himalayas. Gucchi is one of the most expensive mushrooms in the world because they can’t be cultivated commercially. Sunny also performed a Kullvi dance with the locals. News18 Himachal has shared some of the glimpses from this reception ceremony on Youtube.

Naresh Kumar Mishra, the cook, shared more details about this ceremony. According to Mishra, Sepu Vadi, Rajma, Dal Chana, Kadhi Pakora, and Khatta Kaddu, coffee, and snacks were served at the reception. Mishra said that onion and garlic are not used in the preparation of the Himachali Dham. Sunny and the guests enjoyed all the items served at the feast, the chef added.

The same cook prepared Himachali Dham for actress Mandakini’s wedding as well. Mishra concluded by saying that he feels proud to cook the feast for the celebrities.

Coming back to Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya, the newlyweds have shared a lot of pictures from their honeymoon on Instagram. In some of the Instagram stories (not available now), Karan is sitting on a rock with Drisha against the backdrop of a waterfall running through a landscape. In the other pictures, Karan captured the mesmerising landscapes and the waterfalls.

Besides the wedding, Karan has also dominated the headlines because of his upcoming film Apne 2 directed by Anil Sharma. This is the first time all three generations of the Deol family, i.e.- Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol will appear together on screen. It is the sequel to the film Apne released in 2007.