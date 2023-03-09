Director Karthick Naren made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Subsequently, he directed the films Mafia: Chapter 1 and Maaran. Naragasooran, directed by Karthick, has not been released for many years.

Now, his latest film Nirangal Moondru is all set to release in the theatres. The film stars actors Atharvaa and Sarath Kumar. The film also features actors Rahman, actor-producer Jayaprakash’s son Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Chinni Jayanth and John Vijay in the supporting cast.

Written and directed by Karthick Naren, Nirangal Moondru’s music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy and the cinematography has been handled by Tijo Tomy. Produced by K Karunamoorthy, under the banner of Ayngaran International, the trailer of the film was released a few days ago.

And the latest update related to the film will excite the cine-goers even more. The official trailer of Nirangal Moondru has received over 7.2 million views so far on YouTube. The trailer was released five days ago. The trailer revolves around a film buff, a corrupt police officer and a student.

Earlier on March 3, when the film’s trailer was dropped, director Karthick Naren had tweeted, “Presenting the trailer of ‘Nirangal Moondru’ - A hyperlink thriller. A script very close to my heart! https://youtu.be/cWxRqFy6DhE @Atharvaamurali @realsarathkumar @actorrahman @Ayngaran_offl @SureshChandraa @idiamondbabu @DoneChannel1 @ProRekha #NirangalMoondru." Take a look:

In an interview earlier, director Karthick Naren said that Nirangal Moondru is set in the backdrop of Chennai and the city plays a major role in the story. “It has its own character,” Karthick said.

Karthick Naren made his directorial debut with the film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru in 2016, which received critical acclaim and commercial success. Naren is known for his unique style of filmmaking, which blends elements of suspense, thriller and drama. Apart from Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Karthick Naren has also directed films like Naragasooran and Mafia: Chapter 1. He is considered one of the promising young filmmakers in the Tamil film industry, and his work has been praised for its freshness and innovation.

