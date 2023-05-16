Atharva's First Single Ringa Ringa Rosey Out, Audience Grooves To Its Beat

It is rare for suspense and crime thriller movies to include romantic or love themes. However, Atharva has all the elements it takes for a hit. In addition to supporting commercial films, the Telugu audience is also supportive of experimental films. The makers of Athrava have released the first single titled Ringa Ringa Rosey, and it has instantly made the audience dance to its tune.

The upcoming multilingual drama stars Karthik Raju, Simran Chaudhary and Aira. The three actors are busy with their promotions these days. The movie is produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments with Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma presenting it.

Directed by Mahesh Reddy, with Vijaya and Jhansi as executive producers, preparations are underway for the film’s simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Reddy has directed the crime thriller with an innovative concept. The music has been provided by Sricharan Pakala. Wishing the talented composer his birthday, the makers unveiled the lyrics to the first song Ringa Ringa Rosey at Ramanaidu Studios.

Going back to the first single, the peppy number feels like a cool breezy melody for this hot summer. The story revolves around the protagonist expressing his feelings for his lady love. There are pleasant vibes in the song and Karthik Raju and Simran look adorable on screen as they share a wonderful chemistry.

Kittu Vissapragada explains the hero’s feelings appealingly, while Javed Ali’s vocals are entrancing. Raj Krishna’s choreography is neat. There is an immediate response to the song, making it the start of the musical adventure.