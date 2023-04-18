Athiya Shetty Hugs Husband KL Rahul, Calls Him ‘Biggest Blessing’ On His Birthday; Photos

KL Rahul turns a year older today and he had a cozy celebration last evening, marking his first birthday since tying the knot with Athiya. The couple opted for an intimate gathering to make it a special occasion.

After dating KL Rahul for many years, Athiya Shetty tied the knot with him in January. On his birthday, the actress shared a bunch of dreamy photos and penned a heartwarming note which read, “Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing.” Soon after Athiya shared the adorable post, KL Rahul took to the comment section and wrote, ‘love you wifey’ along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Suniel Shetty had also penned a special post for his son-in-law. Sharing an unseen picture from his daughter Athiya and KL’s wedding, he wrote, “Blessed to have you in our lives… Happy birthday baba.”

Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty, who shares a close bond with KL, too, wrote a heartfelt birthday note for his brother-in-law. On his Instagram Story, Ahan shared a photo wherein the duo sported white and black outfits and posed for the camera. “Happy birthday brother KL Rahul.” he wrote.

Suneil, in fact, had opened up on KL in an interview not very long back. He had said, “I am anxious whenever he is playing. It’s my child playing. I always wish well for him. Looking at his eyes, I have started empathising and appreciating every cricketer. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you up; he is the master of his profession but you are seeing it like a father. And then when he rises like a Phoenix."

KL Rahul and Athiya tied the knot on January 23 this year at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala. It was an intimate wedding affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. The cricketer is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. Suniel Shetty had earlier told the media that the couple might host a lavish wedding reception post IPL.

