CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Home » Movies » Athiya Shetty Hugs Husband KL Rahul, Calls Him ‘Biggest Blessing’ On His Birthday; Photos
1-MIN READ

Athiya Shetty Hugs Husband KL Rahul, Calls Him ‘Biggest Blessing’ On His Birthday; Photos

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 20:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Athiya Shetty pens a birthday note for husband KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty pens a birthday note for husband KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty got married her long-time boyfriend KL Rahul on January 23, 2023.

KL Rahul turns a year older today and he had a cozy celebration last evening, marking his first birthday since tying the knot with Athiya. The couple opted for an intimate gathering to make it a special occasion.

After dating KL Rahul for many years, Athiya Shetty tied the knot with him in January. On his birthday, the actress shared a bunch of dreamy photos and penned a heartwarming note which read, “Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing.” Soon after Athiya shared the adorable post, KL Rahul took to the comment section and wrote, ‘love you wifey’ along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Suniel Shetty had also penned a special post for his son-in-law. Sharing an unseen picture from his daughter Athiya and KL’s wedding, he wrote, “Blessed to have you in our lives… Happy birthday baba.”

Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty, who shares a close bond with KL, too, wrote a heartfelt birthday note for his brother-in-law. On his Instagram Story, Ahan shared a photo wherein the duo sported white and black outfits and posed for the camera. “Happy birthday brother KL Rahul.” he wrote.

RELATED NEWS

Suneil, in fact, had opened up on KL in an interview not very long back. He had said, “I am anxious whenever he is playing. It’s my child playing. I always wish well for him. Looking at his eyes, I have started empathising and appreciating every cricketer. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you up; he is the master of his profession but you are seeing it like a father. And then when he rises like a Phoenix."

KL Rahul and Athiya tied the knot on January 23 this year at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala. It was an intimate wedding affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. The cricketer is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. Suniel Shetty had earlier told the media that the couple might host a lavish wedding reception post IPL.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. athiya shetty
  2. bollwood
  3. kl rahul
  4. Suniel Shetty
first published:April 18, 2023, 17:31 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 20:16 IST