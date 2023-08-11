Athiya Shetty Sends Dad Suniel Shetty Warm Wishes On His Birthday; Calls Him Her ‘Rock'

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Having said that, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty who is celebrating his 62nd birthday received a bundle of heartwarming wishes from his kids Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty.

Athiya took a trip down memory lane and shared a bundle of happy throwback pictures with Suniel. Sharing the first photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa, I love you”. She captioned the next photo and wrote, “Thank you for being our rock”.

Ahan on the other hand, shared a photo of himself with Suniel from Athiya Shetty’s wedding and wrote, “The hero every son hopes to be.. Happy Birthday papa 🖤” Suniel also acknowledged the photo and wrote, “Luv you my bachcha 🖤.”

Suniel Shetty shares a strong with his kids. Earlier in an interview, the actor shared that he did not want his children either to get celebrity treatment or even be panned and discriminated against for whose children they are.

Speaking to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty said that during his heyday as a leading man, both praise and criticism affected his family and especially his kids. The Dhadkan actor said that he did not want his children to be treated differently in school. He added that he did not want his children either to get celebrity treatment or even be panned and discriminated against for whose children they are. That would only be possible in schools under an American board and American faculty. According to him, he let them go into a world that “doesn’t care who they are" and somewhere down the line, it worked for him.

Suniel stated that Ahan and Athiya chose to follow in his footsteps out of their free will. After being accepted into a college in Atlanta, Athiya told her father that she wanted to work in the film and entertainment industry. He said that he made her realise that one has to accept disappointment and failure in Bollywood as well.

Athiya’s most recent appearance was in the lead role of Motichoor Chaknachoor, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Suneil Shetty, on the other hand, will reunite with his frequent co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3.