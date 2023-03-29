Athiya Shetty's Birthday Post for Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Is All Things Sweet

Athiya Shetty penned a perfect birthday wish for her brother Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet picture with Tania. The photo shows Tania holding onto Athiya Shetty tightly. Both of them are seen laughing heartily. Along with the picture, the actress also wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite girl, I’m so grateful for you,” along with many happy emojis.

On seeing this picture, fans flocked to the comment section and penned birthday wishes for Tania. Others left compliments for the two. One of the users wrote, “It looks like you two are having so much fun.” Another user wrote, “Such a fun photo.” One more user wrote, “Happy birthday Tania. Nice pic.” Take a look at the photo below:

Recently, Athiya Shetty was in the spotlight as she arrived at the Mumbai airport to receive her husband KL Rahul. The video showed the cricketer walking towards the car and as he opened the door, he was delighted to see her. Athiya welcomed him with a warm smile. Check out the adorable video below:https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cpv2iA3qRIl/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b67447d2-3671-4c86-9407-b599715d6984

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married in a private wedding ceremony held at Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala on January 23. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their families and close friends. Following the wedding, they shared beautiful photos from the event on social media. Sharing an adorable picture, they wrote, “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Tania Shroff has been in a long-term relationship with Ahan Shetty. During the time when Ahan made his debut in the movie Tadap with Tara Sutaria, Tania wrote a heartfelt message for her partner. The note read, “No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change."

Tania and Ahan have kept their relationship low-key.

Read all the Latest Movies News here