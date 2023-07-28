Atlee, Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh To Go On Floors For VD18 In August? Here's What We Know

Varun Dhawan has always expressed his love for action movies, and it looks like his dream is coming true. After finishing the Citadel series, Varun Dhawan is ready to join forces with director Atlee Kumar, actress Keerthy Suresh and producer Murad Khetani to create an electrifying action entertainer. This film promises to be a thrilling experience, combining stunning visuals and gripping drama. Reportedly, the project will hit theatres worldwide during the summer of 2024, marking the first collaboration of this talented trio. Now in an exciting development, VD18 is all set to go floors from the second week of August.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the first schedule will be 15-days long and will bring together Varun Dhawan as well as Keerthy Suresh who’ll be making her big Bollywood debut. The source shared, “The shooting timelines are locked, and they start with a 15-day schedule in a Mumbai studio. South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who makes her long-cherished Bollywood debut with this film, will also join Varun in the first schedule. They are expected to film some romantic and dramatic scenes together. This prolusion stint will be followed by an action-packed schedule where Varun will be seen performing some very stylish and larger-than-life action sequences."

Sharing details about the shoot for VD18, a source informed ETimes, “Varun Dhawan will start shooting for his Atlee film on July 16. The first schedule of the film is going to be shot on a set in Mumbai. Atlee will be on sets, barring the action and song sequences".

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan shared that this much-awaited Atlee movie will release on May 31, 2024. It is also speculated that this upcoming project is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which was also directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, Atlee is awaiting the release of Jawan on September 7, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. This marks the renowned director’s Bollywood debut. The much-anticipated Prevue of Jawan has become an instant sensation. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are delighted to see his various looks. Deepika Padukone also made a special appearance in Jawan.