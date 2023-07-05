Australian Chef Gary Mehigan Seeks Huma Qureshi's Consent Before Kissing Her | Watch

Huma Qureshi will soon be seen in Tarla – a biopic where she is portraying the very inspiring Tarla Dalal. As the trailer dropped, fans and industry colleagues were all praise for the actress.

During one of the promotional events on Wednesday, Huma was greeted by Chef Gary Mehigan, former MasterChef Australia judge and host. Given, that in today’s world, consent holds significant importance, especially in interactions involving women, a paparazzi moment from the event has got netizens talking – albeit in a positive light. The incident involved Huma Qureshi being greeted by the Australian MasterChef who asked, “Are we gonna kiss?" Huma graciously responded with a “yeah," and he proceeded to kiss her on the cheeks. Many commended him for seeking her permission before giving her a peck on the cheeks. Check out the video here:

Huma steps into the shoes of Tarla Dalal and attempts to portray her struggle, fight against odds and stereotypes and success in her upcoming film. For the unversed, Tarla Dalal was an iconic Indian cookbook author and chef. She played a pioneering role in popularising vegetarian cuisine through her books, TV shows, and cooking classes. Her easy-to-follow recipes and innovative culinary ideas made her a household name in India.

Talking about playing a real-life character for the first time, the actress recently said, “Embarking on my first biopic was a thrilling journey that holds a special place in my career. Just like the powerful performances in films like ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Mary Kom’ left a lasting impact on me, I was invested in immersing myself in the life of this extraordinary individual, exploring her triumphs and tribulations, and bringing forth a portrayal that will resonate deeply with the audience. Tarla is feisty but in a restrained sort of way. Her arc is very different from the other female protagonists we have seen in biopics. She makes her way into people’s hearts.”