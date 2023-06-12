Australian High Commission To India Meets Rajinikanth In Chennai, Extends Wishes For Jailer

Australia’s High Commission to India and Ambassador to Bhutan Barry O’Farrell AO recently met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at his home in Chennai. The Australian Envoy shared a photograph from their meeting on Twitter, on June 10. He also extended his wishes to the actor for his upcoming film, Jailer. The candid photo showed them smiling as they were talking. For the day, Rajinikanth donned a casual outfit comprising a white T-shirt and a veshti.

“Cinema connects cultures and builds on people-to-people links between countries. It was wonderful to meet the legendary actor Rajinikanth and convey my best wishes for his upcoming film Jailer,” Australia’s High Commission to India," in the caption of the tweet.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Jailer wrapped up last week. The celebration was joined by Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, and director Nelson Dilipkumar with the entire crew of the film. Pictures shared by the production house of the film Sun Pictures showed the lead actors cutting the cake and pure joy can be seen in the pictures. “It’s a wrap for Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom,” Sun Pictures wrote in the caption of the tweet.

In the film, the superstar will be in the character of Jailer and the film is reportedly predominantly shot inside a prison. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Priyanka Mohan, Jaffer Sadiq, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in prominent roles. Malayalam actor Mohanlal will be seen in an extended cameo. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Jailer, Rajinikanth also recently finished filming his cameo portion in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial, Laal Salaam. The actor will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai-based crime lord in the film which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.

Director TJ Gnanavel upcoming with Rajinikanth is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 will reportedly also feature Amitabh Bachchan. If reports turned out to be true then the duo will be sharing the screen space after 32 years.