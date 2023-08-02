Avatar Fame Actor Sigourney Weaver Calls Her Character In The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart ‘Special’

Renowned actor Sigourney Weaver, best known for her role in the blockbuster ‘Avatar,’ is all praise for her character in the upcoming ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.’ The actress recently shared her excitement about the project, expressing her admiration for the role that she finds truly ‘special.’

Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress, Sigourney Weaver admits her role as June Hart is special. “I’ve never played a character like June. She has so many layers, like a box with secret drawers. But she’s very loyal, and fierce. She wants to protect her community from the outside world. She takes these problems on personally, and guards the place quite literally.” the decorated actor shares.

Signing an actor like Sigourney Weaver for her first book-to-screen adaptation was a huge feat for author Holly Ringland. “When Jodi (Jodi Matterson, Executive Producer) rang me to say, ‘Sigourney Weaver has signed on,’ I was down in the paddock in the caravan that I use as a writing office, and my family heard me screaming because in what world would a character that I made up and spent four years loving on the page be embodied by Sigourney Weaver? I’ve been watching her on screens all my life,” Holly shares. Adding further she says, “The first time we met on set I was wondering whether or not I would be star struck and make a fool of myself, but she’s heaven. She is so lovely and kind and we had a beautiful conversation about writing and women, and she was so generous. It is a treasured experience in my life.”

All set to entice you in its suspenseful grip, is the upcoming Amazon Original The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a limited series following the life of Alice, aged 9, who tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire. She is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns secrets about her family’s past. Based on the bestselling debut novel by author Holly Ringland, the eponymous limited series has actors like Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Sebastián Zurita cast in pivotal roles.

Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants, this thrilling drama will premiere with the first three episodes on August 4. With one episode rolling out weekly, the limited series will have its finale episode on September 1 exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.