Avatar: The Way Of Water Locks OTT Release Date

Director James Cameron made us wait for 13 years to witness the visual spectacle that was Avatar : The Way of Water. The much awaited sequel to the 2009 original had the narrative move away from the plush jungles of Pandora to the vast seas inhabited by the Metkayina reef clan. The sci-fi blockbuster broke previous box office records to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time and the movie with the biggest earning following the pandemic. It has been three months since the film was released and you have most likely already watched it in the theaters. However, if you missed the opportunity or want to witness the world of Pandora yet again, Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to your homes through digital releases on multiple streaming platforms.

The official Instagram handle of the movie revealed that the movie will be available for streaming from March 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar)

According to a Variety article, the movie will be available via purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Anywhere. Digital editions with Dolby Atmos audio will be offered in 4K Ultra HD quality. According to the report, The Way of Water’s digital release will come with more than three hours of supplemental material that will further push the horizons as far as exploring the fantasy world of Pandora goes. Viewers will also be able to witness the unique production process.

Cameron recently revealed that the narrative for the next Avatar film will not be provided by Sam Worthington’s patriarch Jake. Instead, Lo’ak, played by Britain Dalton, will be in charge of it.

“Lo’ak really emerged in Avatar: The Way of Water as a character that people went with. So I might find ways to make him the narrator,” Cameron said in a recent interview to Soundtracking host Edith Bowman.

Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Avatar where human invaders continue their crusade against the indigenous Navi on Pandora and how Jake and his family protect themselves from the humans, known as ‘sky people’ in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here