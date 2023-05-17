Avatar: The Way Of Water To Release On Disney+Hotstar On This Date

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water became the talk of the town after its release on the big screens on December 16, 2022. Movie enthusiasts who were unable to catch the film in the theatres are eagerly waiting for the OTT release. Now, the wait seems to be over for good. Avatar: The Way Of Water is ready to storm its way into the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on June 7. Apart from Disney+Hotstar the James Cameron directorial will also be released on Max, which was previously known as HBO Max on the same date for US viewers.

You can now stream Avatar 2 from June 7 in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on the streaming platform. The film is the second installment to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which broke all records at the box office. Avatar turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in the world. Although Avatar 2 could not surpass the collections of its prequel, reports claim that it amassed a whopping 2,32 billion at the box office.

James Cameron already hit a purple patch in his career after directing the critically-acclaimed romance drama Titanic. But with Avatar, the talented filmmaker seems to have proven his excellency in filmmaking once more. The only two films that hold the highest-grosser rank in Hollywood other than Avatar: The Way Of Water include Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. Avatar 2 is in the third position.

Avatar: The Way Of Water takes place almost after a decade. The plot brings back the pair of Jake and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. The couple lives on Pandora, the extrasolar moon with their kids. But, when a familiar threat returns to bring down their paradise, Jake and Neytiri must overcome all troubles and go to extreme lengths to protect their family as well as their home.

With an ensemble cast of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in key roles, Avatar 2 was a visual treat in itself. The fantasy, action-adventure bagged an Oscar in the category of Best Visual Effects.