Avika Gor Makes A Big Revelation; Says South Industry Is ‘All About Nepotism’

Avika Gor will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Krishna Bhatt’s horror-drama 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The actress who earlier worked in South films, recently drew comparisons between both the industries and shared that nepotism is very much prevalent in the latter too, but the ‘audience refuses to see it’.

According to The Indian Express, Avika told a news portal that, while the Bollywood industry is so vocal about it, ‘people are just not seeing it’ in the South Industry. “Telugu industry mein toh bilkul saamne mein, how are people not seeing it. South (industry) is all about star power. It is all about nepotism. Things are the same there (as in Bollywood). It’s just that audience is not choosing to see it the way they are seeing it here. That bias has been created against Hindi films that whatever they will make, we will judge it first, ” she shared.

The actress also looked back at her career and shared that her biggest hurdle is her ‘popularity’. “You do not get to do projects with a fresh cast because you are ‘seen too much on TV’ or ‘you are way more popular than the producer only,’” she opined.

Avika Gor became a household name after her portrayal as ‘Anandi’ in Balika Vadhu. She then went on to star as Roli, in Sasural Simar Ka, which gave her immense popularity. In the same interview, the actress also stated how television actors are often discriminated in showbiz and hailed Hina Khan for speaking up about the same. She agreed that, people have a biased behaviour towards TV actors. “This definitely happens. When Hina Khan spoke about big designers not giving clothes to her because she was a TV actor, I realised, ‘Thank god, it’s not just me.’ I used to wait for the time when people will speak against this, and kudos to Hina Khan and many such actresses who spoke up about all of this. You need guts to do this.”

Avika recollected the time when she was being denied clothes by big designers for her Cannes appearance back in 2016. She shared, “When I was going to the Cannes Film Festival, I was the youngest Indian to be there, it was my second time there, it was a huge deal. But for some reason, the designers didn’t see it that way. However, I figured something prettier than what they were offering. So I was happy. Then I wore a gown by a local designer, which worked,” she added.