Avika Gor-starrer 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Emerges As A Box Office Hit; Deets Below

A movie’s box office success often depends on its promotional campaigns and pre-release events, organised by the makers. Although they do not guarantee a movie’s success, it cannot be denied that grand promotions certainly help in piquing the interest of viewers. They have the potential to benefit the commercial performance of a film. Once in a while, some movies arrive without any elaborate promotional campaign and yet manage to do reasonably well at the box office. One such recent example is this year’s horror flick 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The film stars Avika Gor, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Danish Pandor.

1920: Horrors of the Heart has been directed by Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of veteran filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. This film is her directorial debut. The movie came to theatres without making any noise on June 23. Promotional campaigns and marketing tactics were kept at a bare minimum. There was no buzz around the film like other projects, yet the movie has been able to gain decent numbers at the box office. The odds were certainly not in its favour since 1920: Horrors of the Heart received overwhelmingly negative reviews. The film had to compete with the big-budget Adipurush at the box office and had no big stars. Despite these factors, the film has earned twice its budget. Made at a budget of Rs 10 crore, the film ended its box office run with a decent collection of Rs 20 crore and has been declared a hit.

Experts believe that the 1920 franchise tag must have added to the audiences’ interest in the movie. Apart from that, Avika Gor’s appeal may have worked, as she had become a household name as a child artist with the serial Balika Vadhu. Seeing her mature into a lead actress might have also piqued the interest of moviegoers.