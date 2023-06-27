Aviva Bidapa And Abishek Ambareesh Tie The Knot In Glamorous Fashion, See Pics

Abishek, the son of the late actor Ambareesh, tied the knot with his entrepreneur girlfriend Aviva Bidapa in the presence of relatives and friends. The couple was married in Bengaluru on June 5 after which they threw a lavish reception party at their place. The guest list included prominent names like former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu and actors Yash and Rajinikanth.

The couple shared a series of pictures and reels of their wedding on social media which have gone viral. In the recent photograph, Aviva can be seen accompanied by her friends, family, and relatives

Abishek and Aviva looked stunning in the pictures wearing traditional South Indian clothing. Aviva wore a gorgeous red saree with gold jewellery, while the actor chose a beige kurta and a dhoti outfit with a modern twist with sunglasses.

The post describes the wedding rituals of the couple. Superstar Rajinikanth can also be seen in one of the pictures, contributing to the wedding solemnity.

Aviva is a well-known model, fashion designer, TV personality, and successful media entrepreneur. Prasad Bidapa, Aviva Bidapa’s father, is a celebrity fashion designer, and Judith Bidapa, her mother, is also reportedly a popular figure.

Abishek comes from a background that combines acting and politics. His mother, Sumalatha Ambareesh, is an actress and a member of Parliament, while his father, Ambareesh, was a well-known actor and a former member of the Lok Sabha.

He made his acting debut with the 2019 movie Amar. The Kannada actor then took a temporary break for three years as the film failed to make an impression on the public. He will soon appear in the films Bad Manners and Kaali.

According to the reports, Aviva was given a BMW X7 car. The market value of which is approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

The reports say, the couple also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their wedding. The Prime Minister could not attend the wedding but he sent a congratulatory message to the newly-married couple for their happy and long married life.