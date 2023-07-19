Avneet Kaur Goes BOLD In Sexy Backless Dress At Bawal Event, Gets Brutally Trolled, Video Goes Viral

Avneet Kaur looked sensational as she arrived at the screening of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawal. Avneet, who was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, sported a very sexy backless dress for the event. However, the actress received a mixed response for her blue carpet appearance as a section of netizens felt that her dress was rather suitable for an award ceremony than a screening event.

The 21-year-old actress teamed her ultra-glamorous outfit with a pair of silver high heels and a Prada bag. She parted her hair on the right-hand side and kept her makeup minimal with diamond danglers. While her fans loved her look, netizens didn’t seem much impressed. One user wrote, “The dress looks like an older woman could carry it off better… it looks rather uncomfortable on her." Another one said, “It’s a movie premiere… not a red carpet award show."

Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur recently made headlines for kissing Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru. Nawazuddin and Avneet’s lip-lock scene in the movie shocked a section of netizens, owing to the age gap between the two actors. While Nawazuddin is 49, Avneet turned 21 in October last year.

Reacting to the controversy, Nawazuddin told India Today.in, “Why will there be a problem? Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq’ for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don’t know romance."