Avneet Kaur On Working With Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘His Seriousness For Work is Commendable’

Kangana Ranaut’s production house, Manikarnika Films Production, is all set to premiere its maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru, on Amazon Prime on June 23. The film is helmed by Sai Kabir and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The fresh pairing is getting tremendous attention from the audience, as both actors have a huge fan following. While Nawazuddin is considered one of the best actors in the industry, Avneet is a popular name on social media and has also done some notable work in the past. This is Avneet’s first big film as a lead in Bollywood.

Recently, Avneet spoke about her experience working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In an interview, she said, “The seriousness and dedication that Nawaz sir has for his work is commendable. Our actors need to be on and off. When an actor is on screen, they are on screen, you can’t let anything affect you at that point. He is so serious, passionate, and dedicated to his work that he is there in the moment. He gives his 100%. That’s something that I have learned from Nawaz sir, and something I’ll carry ahead with me in my journey as an actor, no matter how many projects I do."

Tiku Weds Sheru is a rom-com about two starry-eyed characters who want to make it big in Bollywood, journeying through all the worldly chaos and challenges. Apart from Nawazuddin and Avneet, the film also stars Vipin Sharma, Suresh Vishwakarma, and others in supporting roles.

Tike Weds Sheru ‘Kissing Controversy’

Earlier, when the trailer for Tiku Weds Sheru was launched, the film received backlash for a kissing scene between Nawaz and Avneet due to the age gap between the two actors. People also pointed out that the kissing scene seemed inappropriate as Nawaz is 49 and Avneet turned 21 last year.

Avneet Kaur has been working as a child artist for a long time. She made her film debut with Mardaani. She has also appeared in various television shows like Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani, Chandra Nandini, Alaadin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. After Tiku Weds Sheru, the actor will also be seen in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage alongside Sunny Singh.