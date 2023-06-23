Avneet Kaur Says Kangana Ranaut Is 'Family': 'We Don't Get To See Such People...' | Exclusive

Tiku Weds Sheru marks a first for both Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur. While it is the maiden project for Kangana’s production house, Manikarnika Films, Avneet makes her feature film debut with Tiku Weds Sheru co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. At the trailer launch of Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai, Avneet was seen breaking down while speaking about how she was chosen by Kangana to be a part of the romantic comedy.

Now in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Avneet reveals that she was rather nervous and ‘star struck’ by the Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Thalaivii (2021) actor in the beginning. “When I met her and began talking to her, I was obviously star struck. I mean, who wouldn’t be? But she’s very sweet as a person. She made me feel like a part of her family on set and that also made me look at her like family. I was so nervous but she made me feel very comfortable,” she tells us.

Sharing the one thing about Kangana that makes her stand out, Avneet says, “She speaks her heart and that’s something I really admire in a person. We don’t get to see such people anymore. I love that about her and she really inspires me. She has a very positive energy. I’m so glad that I met her. I’m lucky to have her as a part of my life now.”

For Avneet, she has always wanted to follow the footsteps of Kangana. Having being immensely influenced and inspired with her choices, the 21-year-old was rather overwhelmed when she bagged the opportunity to collaborate with her. “Kangana ma’am is someone I look up to. I always wanted to do roles like she does. The script she chooses as an actor are amazing. She has done some amazing roles and they have always connected with the audience,” she remarks.

So, what’s her favourite piece of work that stars Kangana? “Queen (2014) is such a beautiful film. I’ve watched it so many times! She was so incredible in that film that your attention is only focused on her,” states the debutante, who started her journey in the entertainment industry as a contestant on the reality show, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, in 2010.

Avneet refers to Kangana as her ‘guide’ and considers herself extremely fortunate to have the latter hold her hands on her very first film. “There could be no better place for me than Tiku Weds Sheru where I had the opportunity to have her as my mentor and guide. I was meant to do this film. It was all destiny. I’ve literally manifested my way into working with her,” she says.

Avneet, who has also appeared in small roles in Mardaani (2014) and Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017), further continues, “I’ve always wanted to become an actor like her. So, to receive guidance and tips from her was truly incredible. She gave me the opportunity to be a part of this film alongside Nawaz sir. I don’t think there could have been a better debut than this.”

On a related note, Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry-eyed characters of an aspiring actor and a hustling junior artist as they experience the ups and downs in their lives while trying to achieve their ambitions in Mumbai. The Sai Kabir directorial released today on Amazon Prime Video.