Award-Winning Malayalam Movie Pullu Finally Hits Theatres

Pullu, an award-winning Malayalam movie, finally hits the theatres on August 4. The movie, directed by duo Riyaz Ras and Praveen Kelikodan, has grabbed numerous awards at several national and international film festivals. The film revolves around the topic of nature conservation, global warming and climate change putting Theyyam – a traditional art form of Noth Kerala – in context. The film was originally made in 2020 and after acclaiming appreciation from film critics around the globe, the movie will now be finally available for the audience in Kerala.

The film is produced by First Clap, a film-cultural community that operates through public funding. The movie has been made from the donations collected by the 300 members of the First Clap. A group of artists undergoing training through First Clap has prepared the Pullu movie as part of their training which they further sent to various festivals and received awards. The movie won an Outstanding Achievement Award in the category of Film on Nature at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival (CICFF) 2021. Similarly, it also won the best feature film award at the 6th International Film Festival, Shimla in 2020.

The story revolves around a fictional village somewhere in the Kannur district of Kerala. The village believes in an old myth of Devamma which is responsible for bringing rain to the region. This position is given to an unmarried woman who later passes this role to another woman as she becomes physically incapable.

During early summers, every year, the bird Pullu comes to the village to commemorate the traditional temple festival wherein Devamma performs the Theyyam–Dance of Gods to bring rainfall. Now with the increase in global warming and climate change, the lead character struggles to cope with this myth and legend after being selected as Devamma of the village.

The movie is a beautiful blend of traditions and modern problems. The story is written by journalist Shabitha, while the cinematography was done by Aji Vavachan. The music is given by the duo of Rajesh Babu and Shimjith Sivan. Reina Maria played the lead role in this movie