CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Aware Of Hema Malini's Net Worth? Get Ready To Have Your Mind Blown
1-MIN READ

Aware Of Hema Malini's Net Worth? Get Ready To Have Your Mind Blown

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 16:39 IST

Delhi, India

Hema is not much behind Dharmendra in terms of net worth.

Hema is not much behind Dharmendra in terms of net worth.

In the 2019 general elections' affidavit, Hema Malini’s wealth was revealed to the general public.

Hema Malini may not have appeared in a movie in the past three years, but she will always be remembered as one of the legendary actresses of Indian cinema. Her iconic performances in Bollywood include movies like Sholay, Sita Aur Geeta, Kranti, Dream Girl, Andha Kanun. The actress keeps making headlines from time to time because of her personal and professional life. This time she has made it because of her wealth. Reports suggest that Hema Malini is not too far behind her husband Dharmendra and son Sunny Deol and her net worth will amaze you.

After making a name for herself in Bollywood, Hema Malini turned to politics. She juggled between two careers well for a while and in the 2019 general elections’ affidavit, Hema’s wealth was revealed to the general public. The affidavit suggested that Hema had a net worth of Rs 249 crore.

Of the total net worth reported, Hema has a portion of Rs 114 crore and Dharmendra owns the rest. In the last few years, her total net worth has increased by Rs 72 crore, as per reports. In 2014, her net worth was revealed to be Rs 178 crore which included Dharmendra’s share too.

Hema is fond of luxury cars and owns an Audi Q5, a Mercedes Benz M-Class, a Hyundai Santa Fe and several others. Apart from cars, she also reportedly has a tremendous amount of jewellery and she gives tough competition to her husband Dharmendra when it comes to property. Sunny Deol, the stepson of Hema, is far behind her when it comes to his property and net worth.

RELATED NEWS

Sunny Deol’s total assets are valued at Rs 83 crore as of now of which Rs 60 crore are movable and the rest form up his immovable share of assets, according to reports.

All in all, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, and their children make a rich family and although they may not have had huge movies in recent years, their net worth says a lot about their business sense and money-handling skills.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. entertainment news
  3. films
  4. hollywood
first published:March 21, 2023, 16:39 IST
last updated:March 21, 2023, 16:39 IST
Read More