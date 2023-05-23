Awestruck Hrithik Roshan Gapes At Amitabh Bachchan At Mr Natwarlal Song Recording; Photo Goes Viral

On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday last year, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a heartwarming throwback post dedicated to the legendary actor. Although Hrithik and Amitabh have worked in several films, the throwback picture was from a time before Hrithik had entered the film industry. Hrithik reminisced about a childhood incident when he was so awestruck by Amitabh that he withdrew from singing alongside him in the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal. The film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Amjad Khan, had Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan as the music composer. Hrithik shared a photo of his young self gazing at Amitabh on the set with his mouth wide open in amazement. The photo is now going viral again. Check out the post here:

Captioning the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: My chacha Mr. Rajesh Roshan took me along for the song recording for Mr. Natwarlal after I agreed to sing a line in the song “Mere pass aao”. I backed out last minute, for reasons very clearly visible on my face in the picture above.”

Comparing Hrithik’s acting skills to that of Amitabh Bachchan, one user wrote, “Hrithik Roshan did a wonderful job as the Angry Young man in Agneepath. His Vikram Vedha is also in that zone." Another commented, “I wonder if this is from the recording of the song Mere Paas Aao Mere Doston Ek Kissa Suno. Mr Natwarlal was a fun film."

Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan have had the opportunity to work on several films throughout their respective careers. Their on-screen presence has garnered praise from audiences. Hrithik’s charismatic screen presence combined with Amitabh’s powerful performances created memorable moments in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Guzarish.