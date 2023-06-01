Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar Shut Down Fall Out Rumours With This Heartwarming Photo From YJHD Reunion

Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar ended all the rumours claiming they have had a fall out with a photo from their recent reunion. The filmmakers came together with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin to celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a few photos from the reunion, one of which featured Ayan and Karan together.

In the photo, which also featured the actors, music director Pritam and costume designer Manish Malhotra, Karan was seen seated on the couch while Ayan was seated on the floor. Karan had his arms warming wrapped around Ayan’s neck as they posed with the team together. Ayan had shared the photo with the caption, “last night ❤️."

In April, a Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji had a fallout over Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3. It was claimed that Ayan is taking the franchise to another production house due to the tiff. The rumour stemmed from Ayan’s recent announcement about postponing the release of Brahmastra 2 and 3. The announcement did not feature Dharma Productions nor did Ayan tag Karan Johar. This allegedly did not go down well with Karan. The report also claimed that Ayan has been speaking to other production houses about taking Brahmastra on board, given that the IP is with him.

Soon after, a source told Hindustan Times that there is no truth in this report. However, Karan and Ayan did not address the rumours head on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it is reported that Ayan has been roped in to director War 2. The film stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead and RRR star Jr NTR is reportedly playing the villain in the movie. It is a part of YRF’s new and blooming spy-universe.