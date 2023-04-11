Ayan Mukerji Leaves Dharma After FALLOUT With Karan Johar Over Brahmastra 2, 3?

Ayan Mukerji has made films only under Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. Although three movies old, the director has given three blockbusters for the production house in the form of Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahamstra. Given their close friendship, it only came as a shock when a report claimed that Ayan and Karan had a fallout.

A Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji had a fallout over Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3. It was claimed that Ayan is taking the franchise to another production house due to the tiff. The rumour stemmed from Ayan’s recent announcement about postponing the release of Brahmastra 2 and 3. The announcement did not feature Dharma Productions nor did Ayan tag Karan Johar. This allegedly did not go down well with Karan. The report also claimed that Ayan has been speaking to other production houses about taking Brahmastra on board, given that the IP is with him.

A few hours after the claims, a source told Hindustan Times that there is no truth in this report. “This is not true. It is a gossip-mongering piece that is trying to create a rift between the two. The two very much have the same bond which they have had until now. Ayan has given Karan a big hit, and the latter has been a big support to him, right from launching him as a director with Wake Up! Sid. Brahmastra was a big film, made possible only by the complete faith the two showed in each other,” the source said. Ayan and Karan are yet to address the reports.

Ayan announced the delay in Brahmastra 2 and Brahamstra 3 a few days ago. It was later revealed that he has been offered the chance to direct War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. When News18.com reached out to Ayan for confirmation, the director simply smiled and offered no comments.

