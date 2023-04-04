Ayan Mukerji Reacts to Reports of Him Directing Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2 | Exclusive

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who recently won Best Director for his magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva at the News18 Showsha REEL Awards 2023, has reacted to the reports of him helming War 2 for the Yash Raj Films ‘Spy Universe’.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ayan had shared a long note on Instagram, revealing that he got a “very special opportunity" while working on Brahmastra film series. He revealed that he was asked to direct “a very special movie". This led to speculations that he was roped in to direct War 2 in which actor Hrithik Roshan would play the lead role.

Following this, News18.com reached out to Ayan Mukerji for his reaction to the speculations. Ayan neither accepted nor denied the rumours and simply smiled. If this deal works out, this will mark Ayan Mukerji’s first film in YRF’s growing Spy Universe. Ayan is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood with movies like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra to his credit.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, became one of the highest Indian grossers of 2022 and shattered multiple box office records.

Meanwhile, War 2 is headlined by Hrithik Roshan. The actor is set to reprise his role as Kabir, who was first introduced in the 2019 film War. The first film in the franchise was directed by Siddharth Anand and was the second ‘spy’ to be introduced by YRF, prompting the launch of a spy universe. Previously, the studio had Tiger, played by Salman Khan. Earlier this year, Siddharth Anand introduced Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, which was a blockbuster. The film’s storyline is expected to connect with Tiger 3.

Earlier in the day, a source told Variety that YRF head Aditya Chopra trusts Ayan to help take the franchise forward. “Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF spy universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct ‘War 2.’ Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the spy universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with ‘War 2.’ Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward,” the insider said.

