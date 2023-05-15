Ayesha Shroff Reacts On Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani’s Dating Rumours; Says ‘They Never…’

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, one of the cool-looking couples, were always rumoured to be in a relationship. However, the couple never accepted and remained tight-lipped. But recently, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff reacted to the dating rumours and made some shocking revelations.

In an interview with Zoom, she spilled the beans and said they never dated. Yes, you are reading right. Tiger’s mother was asked about a rumor involving Tiger that she came across and found amusing, Ayesha said, “That he was dating Disha. They are like best friends.” To note, when Tiger appeared on Koffee With Karan 7, he mentioned that he is single and currently looking around. “I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great,” he added.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were seen together in the films-Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. In the same interview, Ayesha also revealed her favourite movies of Tiger. She liked his War in which he was seen with Hrithik Roshan and then her least favourite is Heropanti 2 which co starred Tara Sutaria.

The actor will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. The film will be released next year on Eid. The makers have recently announced this on social media.

top videos

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukuraman who will be seen in a powerful antagonist role. This magnum opus is set to redefine the genre of action entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews. Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, the film is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024.

And Disha will be next seen in Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.