Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Bid Tearful Farewell To Father P Khurrana; Perform Last Rites

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana performed their father and renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana’s last rites on Friday evening. Pictures of the same have now surfaced on social media.

P Khurana breathed his last earlier today at a private hospital in Mohali. Reportedly, P Khurrana had been unwell for the last few days. “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss,” Aparshakti’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Several members of the film fraternity also paid conlences to Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s father. “Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. (folded hands emoji) Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level," Kajol tweeted. “May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti," Suniel Shetty wrote. Among others, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Ajay Devgn also wished strength to the family.

Ayushmann Khurrana often shares pictures with his parents on social media. In one of the old posts, the actor showered love on his dad and referred to him as his ‘friend’. “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father,” the Doctor G actor wrote.