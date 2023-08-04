Ayushmann Khurrana Brings 'Dream Girl' Flavour To Kishore Kumar's 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' In His Tribute Song

Born on August 4, 1929, Kishore Kumar is the name of Indian music industry’s face which does not need any introduction. King of melodious voice, he has given a number of hit songs in his long career. He was not just a great singer but also a fantastic actor. It is impossible to give a list of his best songs because each one of them was simply amazing. Celebrating his birthday as well as his legacy, Ayushmann Khurrana recently paid tribute to the legendary artist with a special song that blends the two worlds together.

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to share a clip in which he can be seen crooning the evergreen song Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass from Blackmail. However, that was not it, the cover version was actually a mashup as he fused the Dream Girl title song along with it. Considering his love and adulation for Kishore Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana certainly struck a chord with his fans. He captioned the post,"Happy Birthday, Kishore Da! Your legacy lives on."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, several netizens made it a point to flood the comment section with endearing compliments and remembrance of their own. One of them wrote, “Every head must bow, every tongue must confess, Kishore Da is the greatest of all time." Another one commented, “My all-time favorite Kishore Kumar, was born today who gave us every color & every emotion of life through his songs.♥️♾." Someone else said, “Your voice is incredibly soothing. you’ve truly enhanced my afternoon, and for that, I’m grateful. Thank you Ak ." A fan also stated, “Legend sir kishore da ko birthday wish bhi hai gya or Dream girl ka promotion bhi ❤ very of you sir✌."

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is eagerly awaiting his next Dream Girl 2, which is slated to drop later this month. The trailer shows Ayushmann taking his avatar as a woman to another level. This time, he’s not only voicing Pooja (his character) but has also crossdressed. Once again, he’s seen poking and fooling a lot of men. Many veteran actors including Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal are a part of the film. Last year, Khurrana had three theatrical releases Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero all of which were critically acclaimed, and his roles were equally appreciated but none of the films managed to set the box office coffers ringing.

In Dream Girl-2 we see the Vicky Donor actor cross-dressed as a woman, sometimes wearing a saree and at other times a blouse and a skirt. Talking about getting into this avatar, Khurrana exclusively told News18 Showsha, “Ekta is a smart producer and she got the work of hero and heroine from one person and this time it is my aspiration to be nominated in the Best Actress category (laughs). Jokes aside, it wasn’t really difficult. I had to lose a bit of weight and thanks to my metabolism I could do it quickly. But my respect for women and my female co-actors has gone really high. There is a lot of comedy of errors in the film and I am sure the audience will really enjoy it."

The actor added, “Dream Girl 2 is like a dream story and when I heard the narration, I realised that we should make this film. This is a completely organic sequel and the credit goes to our director Raaj Shaandilya. We have a different tuning and his writing is simply amazing. I feel he is one of the best directors currently. Ananya is a great addition to the cast. We also have Ekta Kapoor who is backing this project. We jammed a lot for this film and her true colours as a creator really came out during the making."