Ayushmann Khurrana on Dream Girl 2: 'Would Like to Be Nominated as Best Actress for This' | Exclusive

The trailer for Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana dropped on Tuesday. Much like the first installment, the sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Ananya Panday is the latest addition to the film as the female lead.

The trailer shows Ayushmann taking his avatar as a woman to another level. This time, he’s not only voicing Pooja (his character) but has also crossdressed. Once again, he’s seen poking and fooling a lot of men. Many veteran actors including Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal are a part of the film.

Last year, Khurrana had three theatrical releases Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero all of which were critically acclaimed, and his roles were equally appreciated but none of the films managed to set the box office coffers ringing.

Ask him if there is any pressure to deliver a hit and he says, “It is all about being at the right time and the right place. It’s like a jigsaw puzzle and you need to fit in. I feel the timing (of these films) was not right. At the same time, I believe all these films have been well received and it is also about longevity. All these films will get their due. For example, when Lamhe was released, it didn’t work but it is one of our favourite films."

In Dream Girl-2 we see the Vicky Donor actor cross-dressed as a woman, sometimes wearing a saree and at other times a blouse and a skirt. Talking about getting into this avatar, Khurrana said, “Ekta is a smart producer and she got the work of hero and heroine from one person and this time it is my aspiration to be nominated in the Best Actress category (laughs). Jokes aside, it wasn’t really difficult. I had to lose a bit of weight and thanks to my metabolism I could do it quickly. But my respect for women and my female co-actors has gone really high. There is a lot of comedy of errors in the film and I am sure the audience will really enjoy it."

The actor added, “Dream Girl 2 is like a dream story and when I heard the narration, I realised that we should make this film. This is a completely organic sequel and the credit goes to our director Raaj Shaandilya. We have a different tuning and his writing is simply amazing. I feel he is one of the best directors currently. Ananya is a great addition to the cast. We also have Ekta Kapoor who is backing this project. We jammed a lot for this film and her true colours as a creator really came out during the making."