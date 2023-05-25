Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Tribute To Father With An Overwhelming Note, 'Maa Ka Khayaal Rakhna Hai Aur..'

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana’s father and renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana passed away on Friday, May 19. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Mohali. Reportedly, P Khurrana had been unwell for the last few days. Now Ayushmann Khurrana has penned a heartfelt note for his departed father to pay his respects.

On Thursday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures from the prayer service. In the first one, Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurana can be seen standing with their teary-eyed mother and a huge portrait of P. Khurana in the backdrop. In a different picture, the Khurana family can be seen facing the portrait and paying their tributes to the departed soul.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai.” “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.” Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai 🙏🏽❤️".

Several celebs like Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Rishi Singh, B Praak, Esha Gupta, Dia Mirza, Armaan Malik, Kritika Kamra, Karan Wahi, Neha Dhupia, Vishal Mishra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aanand L Rai poured their condolences. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “His aura was strong and calm. Always loved interacting with him. Strength with you all." Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Sending you tons of love."

Ayushmann Khurrana often used to share pictures with his parents on social media. In one of the old posts, the actor showered love on his dad and referred to him as his ‘friend’. “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father,” the Doctor G actor wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It was released theatrically on 14 October 2022 and received mixed responses from all. Next, the actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to be a laugh riot. It will hit theatres on July 7 this year.