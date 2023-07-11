CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Ayushmann Khurrana Reflects On ‘An Action Hero’ Tanking At The Box Office: ‘It Was A Bad Time Then’
Ayushmann Khurrana Reflects On ‘An Action Hero’ Tanking At The Box Office: ‘It Was A Bad Time Then’

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 21:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Ayushmann Khurrana on An Action Hero's box office failure.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in the film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday.

With rich content-driven and commercial films, Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way. In his journey, the actor has also gone through massive ups and downs. Reflecting on his films’ box office outings, Ayushmann isn’t bitter, even if a film tanks. His last film An Action Hero collected only 16.24 crores globally.

Talking about the film’s box office run, Ayushmann told PTI, “It really depends on timing. This is the best time, the theatricals are also back and I am glad mid-budget films are working. It is a great silver lining. I think it was a bad time then. An Action Hero got a lot of love later. I will keep on making these choices. I am sure theatricals will happen and we will do well.” An Action Hero released on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

Earlier while speaking to the same news portal, Ayushmann shared that the film had no social message as such. “It’s just pure thrill, entertainment. We have reels and everything on the (Insta)gram, on phones. So, the competition for theatrical release is not just from OTT, it’s from social media too.”

An Action Hero release back in 2022. In the film he played the role of Manac, an action hero who was being chases by hura Solanki (Jaideep), who wanted to avenge the mysterious death of his brother.

Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2 where he will be reprising his role as Pooja. The actor recently discussed the importance of his vocal abilities in portraying this character. Reflecting on his past experiences, particularly during his time as a radio jockey, Ayushmann reveals how his prank call skills have proven beneficial for this role.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh Ayushmann recently dropped his new single Raataan Kaaliyan, that is composed by his longtime collaborator Rochak Kohli.

