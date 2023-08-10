Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Wants To Do A Film Like Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Ayushmann Khurrana will be soon seen in Dream Girl 2. The trailer has been loved by fans and critics. The sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Ananya Panday will be seen as the female lead. Today, during a press conference Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his desire to star in a film like Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

He said, “Main roles se zyada script mein zyada focus karta hu. Kyunki mujhe aise script mile, subject mile jo phele kisi ne nahi attempt ki ho, mujhe vo zyada excite karta hai. Hamesha kahani ko phele dekhta hu, khud ko baad mein dekhta hu. Lekin haan negative role karna chahta hoon. Action role karna chahta tha, Action Hero mein hua, aage bhi karna chahunga. Aur main phele bhi yeh bata chuka hoon Shah Rukh sir ki Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa aaye the. I think that was ahead of its time. I think vo alag texture ki film aaye the jo slice of life the. He was very cute. I think uss tarah ki film bhi karna chahunga. Har tarah ka role karna chahunga.”

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released in 1994 and it remains one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most cherished performances.

The trailer shows Ayushmann taking his avatar as a woman to another level. This time, he’s not only voicing Pooja (his character) but has also crossdressed. Once again, he’s seen poking and fooling a lot of men. Many veteran actors including Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal are a part of the film.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Ayushmann talks about Dream Girl 2 and said, “Dream Girl 2 is like a dream story and when I heard the narration, I realised that we should make this film. This is a completely organic sequel and the credit goes to our director Raaj Shaandilya. We have a different tuning and his writing is simply amazing. I feel he is one of the best directors currently. Ananya is a great addition to the cast. We also have Ekta Kapoor who is backing this project. We jammed a lot for this film and her true colours as a creator really came out during the making."