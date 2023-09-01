Ayushmann Khurrana Says Dream Girl 2 Success Is 'Mark of Stardom': 'We Really Needed...' | Exclusive

Ayushmann Khurrana delivered his biggest hit with Dream Girl in 2019. And four years later, Dream Girl 2 has emerged as his biggest opener minting Rs 10.69 crore. In fact, in a span of six days, it has garnered close to Rs 60 crore. As he basks in the success of the film that sees him role-playing a woman, News18 catches up with the actor, who speaks about the big validation has received.

“It’s a beautiful feeling. Box office success is also required. It’s very special. Nothing is sweeter than success, especially box office success. We’ve been waiting for that in the past couple of years. I’m glad that the tides have changed and people are back in theatres. It’s great that Dream Girl 2 is also part of that wave,” Ayushmann tells us exclusively. So, has a party happened yet? “We’ll have a celebration soon. We’re getting there. We’re looking forward to it,” he smiles.

But he’s not someone to keep a tab on the numbers the film is garnering every day. “I’m very bad with numbers. I’m a purist as an artist. So, I’m concentrate mostly on my character, my scripts and the stories. I also give some inputs on the music and the editing sometimes. But that’s about it. After that, it’s the producer’s ball,” he explains.

The 38-year-old further adds, “They message me and keep me updated about the box office numbers every day but I don’t enquire about it on my own. We live in a day and age where the box office numbers are in your face. You don’t even need to search for it on Twitter. It’s right there on the field.”

Ayushmann’s last few releases like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero failed in to rake in the moolah despite receiving good reviews from the critics. So, was this box office hit in the form of Dream Girl 2 important for him? “Absolutely! I believe that An Action Hero and Doctor G were decent films and they would have fared better if they were released now in this environment because people have gone back to their habit of visiting a theatre. The timing was different for those films.”

He goes on to point out that big numbers were ‘needed’. Prod him further and he elaborates, “I had to shift the gear and go mass with Dream Girl 2. We really needed the box office numbers. It has done its job and I’m glad that I’m personally exposed to a wider audience. Earlier, my audience was more urban but Dream Girl 2 has penetrated really deep into the heartland and smaller cities. It will only help my other films in the future.”

Quiz him if he feels that the performance of Dream Girl 2 would improve his commercial standing as a star and Ayushmann candidly remarks, “Yes! I think it’s a mark of your stardom when your film opens well and clocks a good weekend and becomes a hit. It empowers you as an actor and star to make choices and gives producers who’re investing in you a sense of confidence.”