Ayushmann Khurrana Says His Character In Article 15 Affected Him At a Personal Level; ‘I Was Not My Usual..’

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most bankable actors in the industry. He has created a special place in the hearts of his audience through his acting skills. The actor is also known best for the kind of offbeat movies he picks up. Well, today during a press meet, he opened up about his best character which he has played till now on the screen, and how it affected him on a personal level.

The video, shared by news agency ANI, shows the Bheed actor hailing his role of Ayan Ranjan in Article 15. “I think Ayan Ranjan in Article 15. That’s the only film which has certain dark tonality out of all my films. I think that was something new to me. I was introduced fresh to casteism and that was something really affected me at a personal level. I think throughout the shoot of Article 15, I was not my usual regular chubby self. ..It was too much, and I am glad I was introduced to that world and that realm. And that was first induction for the audience, Hindi cinema goers in a commercial space on casteism. Moving forward there will be more representation not in terms of films, but also the actors and directors and technicians.”

Watch the video here:

Watch the video here:

Article 15, released in 2019, is directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a cop who investigates the disappearance of three girls from a small village. Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushil Pandey, Veen Harsh and Sumbul Touqeer were seen in the supporting role. The film was hailed by critics and audience.

On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It was released theatrically on 14 October 2022. Next, the actor will feature in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release in cinemas on 29th June 2023.

