Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Fans, Expresses Gratitude As Dream Girl 2 Becomes His Career's Best Opening

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 arrived as an absolute treat for the audience who has been craving an out-and-out family entertainer on the big screen. The comedy film is getting a lot of love from the audience, with everyone praising Ayushmann’s versatility while playing the characters of Karam and Pooja. With the opening day box office collection of Rs 10.69 crores, the film has given Ayushmann the biggest opening of his career. Recently, the actor talked about the same and expressed his gratitude for all the love and praise that he is receiving.

“I’m thrilled with Dream Girl 2’s start at the box office as it has given me my career-best opening! Having grown up captivated by the magic of cinema and communal viewing, it’s truly heartwarming to witness audiences returning to theatres, sharing laughter and experiencing my film, Dream Girl 2. The film is a non-stop entertainment package and it has got a great start which is an indication that the film will live up to its promise," Ayushmann said.

The actor also added, “I’m delighted to see the love this film has been receiving. I hope the positive feedback keeps coming and the film continues to soar. Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward."

Released on August 25, Dream Girl 2 is running successfully in theatres and has collected Rs 46.13 crore so far. The makers are now anticipating an increase in the film’s collection due to the festival of Raksha Bandhan ahead.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Dream Girl 2 is silly and even pointless and it doesn’t try to be anything else. It doesn’t require you to exercise your grey matter. All the characters overact till they draw out your energy. And so, when the film takes a different and moral turn during its climax, you feel disheartened. Yes, Ayushmann is known for making social statements through narratives laced with humour but not everything needs to be a moral science lesson. The note on which the joyride ends leaves you underwhelmed. The film comes to an end out of nowhere and you will leave the theatre with many questions unanswered.”