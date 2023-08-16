Ayushmann Khurrana Wasn't Sure If Ananya Panday Would Fit Into Dream Girl 2; Here's Why

Ayushmann Khurrana wasn’t quite sure about having Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2. This exciting film, which will be a sequel to 2019 Dream Girl, has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead. While Ayushmann Khurrana was also the protagonist in the original movie, Ananya Panday is stepping into the shoes of Nushrratt Bharuccha for this follow-up story.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about his initial uncertainty regarding whether Ananya would fit into the world of Dream Girl 2. He felt that the story required a female lead who would understand and is fluent in the local tone and linguistics of Uttar Pradesh, where the story unfolds.

Check out the trailer here:

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I was always thinking that she’s an urban girl, and how will she get accustomed to the milieu of Mathura, a city from tier-2 India. But I think she adapted really well. We had a dialect coach Yash Chaturvedi, who helped us with the accent. Every 10 kilometers, the accent changes in our country."

Ayushmann also mentioned that Ananya surprised him by mastering the dialect perfectly and delivering an excellent performance in the film. He said despite his doubts, Ananya nailed the accent, and it was impressive for him. He acknowledged that it is a difficult task for someone from Mumbai to grasp the local tone of Uttar Pradesh. He added that it was easy for him as he speaks and thinks in Hindi. He went on to praise Ananya further by saying that she has done a fantastic job in the movie and audiences have seen her doing so earlier in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was also based in UP.

This film marks the very first time this duo is teaming up. The plot of the film revolves around a man, Karamveer, who gets a job at a call centre due to his ability to talk in a woman’s voice.

Crafted under Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Motion Pictures, the comedy-drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It also stars a talented supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and more. Ayushmann plays the lead and takes on the roles of two contrasting characters, Karam and Pooja.