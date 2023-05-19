Ayushmann Khurrana's Father And Renowned Astrologer Pandit P Khurrana Passes Away

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana’s father and renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana passed away on Friday, May 19. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Mohali. Reportedly, P Khurrana had been unwell for the last few days. His last rites will take place later today.

Aparshakti’s spokesperson issued a statement to confirm the death of the actor’s father. “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss,” the statement read.

Ayushmann Khurrana often used to share pictures with his parents on social media. In one of the old posts, the actor showered love on his dad and referred to him as his ‘friend’. “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father,” the Doctor G actor wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It was released theatrically on 14 October 2022 and received mixed responses from all. Next, the actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to be a laugh riot. It will hit theatres on July 7 this year.

RIP Pandit P Khurana!