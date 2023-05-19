Ayushmann Khurrana's Father P Khurana Passes Away, Jr NTR's Next Titled Devara

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana’s father and renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana passed away on Friday, May 19. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Mohali. Reportedly, P Khurrana had been unwell for the last few days. His last rites took place today.

READ MORE HERE: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father And Renowned Astrologer Pandit P Khurrana Passes Away

NTR 30’s titled has been revealed. On Friday, the RRR star took to his social media handles and shared the first poster of his upcoming movie. It reveals that the film is titled ‘Devara’ and will hit theatres on April 5, 2024. The poster shows Jr NTR holding a blood-wrapped sword in what looks like a sea shore. He keeps a stern expression on his face as he sports an all-black outfit. Several dead bodies can also be seen lying around Jr NTR.

READ MORE HERE: NTR 30 Title: RRR Star’s Film Named Devara, Tarak Holds Blood-Wrapped Sword in FIRST Poster

Juhi Chawla took to social media to share that her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, has graduated from the prestigious Columbia University. “#columbiaclass2023,” wrote the proud mother on Twitter. In an exclusive chat with News18, Juhi revealed, “One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List,” she shares.

READ MORE HERE: Juhi Chawla Calls Her Daughter ‘Academically Brilliant,’ Says ‘I See Star Kids Trying…’ | Exclusive

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans were left shocked and upset earlier this year when their breakup rumours made headlines. However, later, the two actors clarified in their own unique way that the breakup reports were baseless. Months after, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has once again opened up about their breakup rumours. During his recent interaction with Zoom TV, Karan clarified that they are ‘happy’ and that Tejasswi is his ‘girlfriend’.

READ MORE HERE: Karan Kundrra SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash Breakup Rumours, Says ‘She Is My Girlfriend’

top videos

The Kerala Story has been one of the biggest blockbusters of this year despite being mired in countless controversies and outrage. The film, which was released earlier this month, managed to gross over Rs 201.7 crores at the box office, becoming the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2023. The Sudipto Sen directorial came with a talented cast of actors that spearheaded this film about a group of women who are recruited to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after being converted to Islam.

READ MORE HERE: The Kerala Story Star Yogita Bihani Breaks Down Rape Scenes In Film: ‘We All Were Numb’ | Exclusive