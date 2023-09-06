Baahubali 2 To Jailer, South Films That Minted Over Rs 600 Crore At Box Office

South Indian film industry has started to give the Hindi film industry a run for money and audiences are also enthusiastic about watching Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. South Indian films are now receiving an insane amount of love from the audience. The proof of this lies in the blockbuster pan-India box office records created by the films from down south. Films like Jailer and KGF: Chapter 2 have shattered box office records. Let us enlist South films that have garnered more than Rs 600 crore at the box office.

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the sequel to Baahubali 1, was also a box-office success and received immense love from the audience. It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It was released on April 28, 2017, and grossed around Rs 1,810 crore in its lifetime run.

2. RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR set several box office records and grossed over Rs 1,316 crore worldwide. This film featured NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles while Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt played the supporting characters. It was released on March 25, 2022.

3. KGF: Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2 thrived at the box office and the audience appreciated every aspect of the film. It went on to collect Rs 1,230 crore gross worldwide. The cast of this film comprised Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and many others. It was released on April 14, 2022.

4. 2.0

Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 is the sequel to Enthiran, and one of the other successful films of Rajinikanth. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It had earned over Rs 709 crore overall. Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and others also acted in this film. It was released on November 29, 2018.

5. Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by SS Rajamouli, was released at the cinemas on July 10, 2015, and created a milestone for the South as well as the Hindi films. The film starred Prabhas in the lead role. It earned around Rs 650 crore at the worldwide box office.

6. Jailer

Jailer headlined by Rajinikanth, has been having a phenomenal run at the box office since its release on August 10, 2023. Rajinikanth’s followers had been eagerly looking forward to this film, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Sun Pictures has presented Rajinikanth with a swanky new BMW X7 for achieving this milestone. Jailer has so far earned over Rs 640 crore.