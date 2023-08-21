Baahubali 2 To Jailer, South Movies That Shattered All The Box Office Records

In Indian Cinema, there was a time when Hindi movies hogged all the limelight. Bollywood often resorted to remakes of successful South Indian films, reaping considerable success. A shift came with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, breaking the regional barriers and elevating the reach of southern cinema to newer heights. The trend continues to surge, with recent additions to the list of top-grossing films including Prabhas’ highly anticipated Adipurush and the enigmatic Rajinikanth’s forthcoming cinematic venture, Jailer.

As the industry continues to evolve, the phenomenon of Southern cinema’s ascendancy holds steadfast, with these monumental box office successes charting new territories and shaping a narrative of cross-regional cinematic unity. Amid this captivating landscape, let’s delve into the illustrious pantheon of South India’s highest-grossing cinematic marvels, each an embodiment of artistic ingenuity and collective admiration.

Baahubali 2: Directed by SS Rajamouli, this sensational film has amassed a staggering amount of Rs. 1810 crores, securing its position as the second highest-grossing success in the history of the Indian box office. In terms of domestic box office performance, Baahubali 2 has already claimed the leading spot. In 2017, Baahubali 2 revolutionised the landscape of Indian cinema, setting new benchmarks.

RRR: SS Rajamouli directed this movie, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in lead and collected a whopping Rs 1280 crore. The movie was lauded by many and the song Naatu Naatu from the movie also won the Academy Award for Best Song.

KGF Chapter 2: Yash, renowned for shattering records with his performance in KGF, was hailed once again with the release of KGF Chapter 2. This film achieved a remarkable milestone by amassing around Rs. 1233 crore, securing its position in the top 3 highest-grossing movies at the Indian box office. The Southern Indian region holds the second spot in terms of box office performance. Impressively, KGF Chapter 2 has etched its name into history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022.

2.0: 2.0 was a sequel of film Robot. The movie did a collection of Rs. 709 Crore and was one of the biggest hits. The film starred Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. It was directed by Shankar.

Jailer: Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar and starring Rajinikanth, garnered immense popularity before its release. It has not disappointed, as it continues to amass remarkable box office earnings, even in the Telugu market. The Telugu version of the movie achieved a notable pre-release business of Rs. 12 crore, with the benchmark for considering it a hit being set at Rs. 13 crore.

Impressively, the film has already recovered its costs, having achieved a break-even point. In the Telugu market alone, the movie has achieved a substantial collection of Rs. 37.09 crore in terms of shares (with a gross of Rs. 63.05 crore) within 10 days. The extent of its final earnings remains uncertain. In the Telugu market, the movie has secured a profit of Rs. 24.09 crore.