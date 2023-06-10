Baazigar To Ghajini, How Salman Khan's Loss Was Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan's Gain

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s career can be divided into three phases: the 1990s, the experimental early 2000s, and then the Bhai era of today. If Shah Rukh Khan played the smooth-talking Rahul or Raj, Salman was the decent son, brother, and husband of Prem, while being the typical bad boy of Bollywood off-screen.

Salman Khan provided us with several hits, some of them easily making it to the 100 and 200-crore clubs.

While Baazigar catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to the league of Bollywood stars, Salman Khan was initially offered the role, but he declined since he considered playing an anti-hero hazardous at the time. Not just that, Salman Khan was to play coach Kabir in Chak De! India first. However, his refusal to coach the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to success resulted in one remarkable performance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan experimented extensively in the 2000s, with limited success. Other forgettable films in the middle included Tumko Na Bhool Na Paayenge. But Salman was not about to give up; he wanted to create an identity for the 2000s.

In 2008, Salman Khan was offered a film, and it was one of the biggest blockbusters of the time, Ghajini. The creators’ first choice for Ghajini was Salman Khan, not Aamir Khan. According to a news agency source, the director of Ghajini first offered Salman the character of Sanjay Singhania. When Salman’s film Yuvvraaj premiered in theatres just before Ghajini, it was a box office failure.

Asin, who later acted alongside Salman in Bodyguard, made his Bollywood debut in this film. This film was well received by the audience. People were particularly taken with Aamir Khan’s acting. He followed it up with 3 Idiots, PK, Dhoom 3, and Dangal — a string of all-time blockbusters.

Salman Khan’s game changed forever with the 2009 film Wanted. In Wanted, Salman collaborated for the first time with Prabhudheva. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office, and it was his first Eid release, ushering in a tradition that his fans would soon look forward to.

He remained unconcerned since he knew that even his weakest films made money at the box office, and he couldn’t care less about reviewers. Despite the tough-and-gruff actioners, Salman hasn’t had many recent achievements, but at this stage in his career, it doesn’t damage his admirers or stardom. One man’s loss became another man’s gain.