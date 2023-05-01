Babil Khan Kisses Father Irrfan Khan's Poster At The Song Of Scorpions Screening

Irrfan Khan, the master of his craft, bid farewell to the world three years ago, but his legacy continues to live on. His exceptional contribution to the world of cinema remains unmatched, leaving behind an irreplaceable void that fans and the film industry feel. Even though he may no longer be with us, his performances and unforgettable presence on the screen is etched in our memories and continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

To honour Irrfan Khan on his third death anniversary, the makers of The Song of Scorpions held a star-studded screening on April 29. The event paid tribute to the late actor and celebrated his remarkable contributions to the film industry. The screening saw several celebrities in attendance, including his son Babil Khan, who recently made his debut in Netflix’s Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. During the event, Babil was seen holding back his tears as he posed for the cameras. The paparazzi also captured an emotional moment when Babil touched his father’s film poster before blowing a flying kiss at him. The heartwarming gesture serves as a poignant reminder of Irrfan Khan’s enduring legacy and the profound impact he had on those around him, both personally and professionally.

It must have been very difficult for Babil Khan to go to this exhibition the last film made by his father #IrrfanKhan, The Song of Scorpion… a moment he would probably want to be there with him celebrating #babilkhan all the love to you pic.twitter.com/JdkeGafvtr— SHKajol ❤️ Pyaar (@SandraC69740420) April 28, 2023

The Song of Scorpions marks Irrfan Khan’s final performance. Directed by Anup Singh, it tells a tale of twisted love, revenge, and the healing power of music. The late actor portrays the character of a camel trader who falls in love with Norran, a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing. The role is played by Golshifteh. However, their happiness is short-lived as destiny tests their love.

The movie also stars veteran actress Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora, and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. Set in Jaisalmer, the film which has already been screened at several international film festivals, was finally released in India almost six years after it was completed. This marks Anup Singh’s second collaboration with Irrfan Khan after their critically acclaimed 2013 release Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost.

The Song of Scorpions is a fitting tribute to the late actor’s outstanding talent and remarkable contribution to the world of cinema. After fighting a battle with cancer for several months, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here